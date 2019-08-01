Astros' Aaron Sanchez: Joining rotation Saturday

Sanchez will start Saturday against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Sanchez will slot into Houston's rotation over the weekend after being acquired in a trade from the Blue Jays on Wednesday. The right-hander has struggled to a 6.07 ERA through 23 starts this season, but the Astros are hoping a change of scenery will help him rediscover some of the promise he showed earlier in his career (2.86 ERA through his first three seasons/317.1 innings).

