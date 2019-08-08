Astros' Aaron Sanchez: Likely sticking in rotation
Sanchez will make his next start with the Astros on Saturday against the Orioles.
When Sanchez was acquired from the Blue Jays prior to the July 31 deadline, the prevailing belief was that he would work out of the bullpen as a multi-inning weapon. That thinking likely changed when Sanchez was needed for a spot start against the Mariners last weekend, when he promptly spearheaded the Astros' combined no-hitter with six scoreless frames. Sanchez will be rewarded with a second turn through the rotation as a result and is expected to have a decent amount of leash in a starting role after Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Houston intends to bring back rehabbing rotation member Brad Peacock (shoulder) as a reliever once he's activated from the injured list.
