Astros' Aaron Sanchez: Makes history in Houston debut

Sanchez (4-14) picked up the win Saturday, tossing six scoreless innings while striking out six and walking two to lead a combined no-hitter in a 9-0 victory over the Mariners.

Making his Houston debut, Sanchez ditched his mediocre four-seam fastball and leaned more heavily on his high-spin curveball, and the results were magic. The right-hander hadn't won a game since April 27 while staggering to a 6.07 ERA with the Blue Jays, so while the quality of Saturday's opposition has to be taken into account, it looks like Astros pitching coach Brent Strom might have another successful reclamation project to add to his scrapbook. Sanchez has certainly earned himself at least one more turn through the rotation with this performance.