Astros' Aaron Sanchez: Sent to Houston
Sanchez was traded from the Blue Jays to the Astros along with Joe Biagini in exchange for an undisclosed return, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
The Astros have no holes in their rotation, so Sanchez is expected to convert to a relief role. He certainly seems to be in need of some sort of change, as he's struggled to a 6.07 ERA through 23 starts, striking out just 18.9 percent of opposing batters while walking 11.3 percent. The Astros have a well-earned reputation as one of the smarter teams in baseball, though, so there's a chance they're able to help him recapture some of the promise he showed at the start of his career.
