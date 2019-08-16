Astros' Aaron Sanchez: Struggles in no decision

Sanchez did not factor into the decision during Thursday's 7-6 loss to the A's, surrendering six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings.

After allowing just one run over his first 11 innings with the Astros, Sanchez got tossed around by the A's, largely thanks to the long ball. The right-hander held Oakland scoreless until the fourth inning, when he gave up a three-run home run to Matt Olson and a solo round-tripper to Corban Joseph. The sixth inning brought more trouble for Sanchez, who gave up back-to-back leadoff homers to Matt Chapman and Olson to give the A's a 6-4 lead. Sanchez now owns a 5.79 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 114:66 K:BB across 26 appearances this season. Despite the shaky start, the 27-year-old still holds plenty of upside, especially with a run supportive team like the Astros. Luckily, Sanchez has a more favorable matchup on tap against Detroit on Wednesday.