Astros' Aaron Sanchez: Will not be ready for Opening Day

Sanchez will not be ready for the start of the 2020 season after undergoing shoulder surgery last week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

An exact timetable for Sanchez's recovery has not been released, but the procedure he underwent on his injured shoulder will prevent him from being ready for Opening Day next year. Sanchez started four games after being acquired by the Astros at the Trade Deadline, so he could be an option to start for the club next year once he is back at 100 percent.