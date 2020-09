Toro started at third base and went 0-for-4 in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Angels.

Toro emerged in the lineup because of second baseman Jose Altuve's knee injury. That prompted Aledmys Diaz, who had been filling in at third base for the injured Alex Bregman (hamstring), to slide over to second base. Altuve is expected to miss three games this weekend, including Saturday's doubleheader, so Toro could get at-bats both days.