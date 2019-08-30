Astros' Abraham Toro: Blasts first major-league homer

Toro went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and three walks in a loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Toro brought Houston to within a run in the ninth inning with his first major-league homer, a solo shot to right field. He also continued to display good patience at the plate, drawing three walks after taking one free pass in each of his previous two games. Through 21 at-bats, the 22-year-old is hitting .238 while scoring five runs.