Astros' Abraham Toro: Clubs two-run homer

Toro went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 7-5 victory over Miami.

Toro has been impressive at the dish so far this spring, recording five hits in 12 at-bats while driving in four runs. Although he did receive an invite to big-league camp (and he appears to be making the most of it), he's yet to progress past Double-A and projects as organizational depth for the 2019 campaign.

Our Latest Stories