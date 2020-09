Toro entered Thursday's game after Jose Altuve left with a knee injury. He went 0-for-3 with a run scored in an 8-4 win over Texas.

After Altuve departed, Aledmys Diaz moved from third to second base while Toro manned the hot corner. That could be the arrangement until Altuve returns or Alex Bregman (hamstring) is ready to play. Altuve's status is unknown pending an MRI. Toro, who had a three-game hit streak snapped, is batting .159 (10-for-63) with three home runs and seven RBI.