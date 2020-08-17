Toro was added to Sunday's lineup as the designated hitter after Yordan Alvarez (knee) was scratched. He went 0-for-3 with a run scored in a 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Toro has been an infrequent contributor for the Astros and would likely share the DH role with others if Alvarez misses significant time. Houston manager Dusty Baker was hopeful Alvarez can return to the lineup Monday against the Rockies, Richard Justice of MLB.com reports. Toro is slashing .148/.258/.296 over 31 plate appearances.