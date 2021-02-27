Toro has been filling at third base during infield drills while Alex Bregman (hamstring) is limited to batting practice only, Ryan Herrera of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Toro entered camp with a mission to develop his skills at first base and left field and wasn't focused on third base, his primary position. He also has a lot to prove following 2020, when he batted .149 (13-for-87) and walked just three times over 97 plate appearances (.237 OBP). As such, most of his offseason work was designed to make him more flexible at the plate and loosening up his swing. "It's just getting the league better, just trying to focus more and learning how they're pitching in the big leagues," Toro said. "If I do what I know I can do, I feel like this year I can have a good year." A healthy Bregman will be entrenched at third base, so Toro needs to work on his hitting if he's to gain more playing time at other positions.