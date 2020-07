Toro entered Friday's game after Aledmys Diaz suffered a right groin injury. He went 1-for-1 with a walk and a double.

Diaz, who started as the designated hitter, tweaked the groin while running the bases during the Astros' five-run fifth inning. With Yordan Alvarez (undisclosed) weeks away from activity, the Astros will need a fill in at DH, so Toro may be in line for regular plate appearances depending on the severity of Diaz's injury.