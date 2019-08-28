Astros' Abraham Toro: Gets day off

Toro is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Toro started five straight games after making his MLB debut last week. He hasn't done much so far, going 4-for-19 at the plate with zero extra-base hits, though that tiny sample shouldn't dim his star as a prospect. Aledmys Diaz will start at third base in his absence.

