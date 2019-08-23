Astros' Abraham Toro: HItless in debut

Toro went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Tigers.

Toro's contract was selected from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, and the organization's third-ranked prospect was immediately put to work. The 22-year-old infielder, who started the season as a non-roster invitee, had a breakout season at Double-A Corpus Christie before a recent promotion to Triple-A Round Rock. He provides the Astros with the same versatility as Jack Mayfield or Myles Straw but brings more offensive upside. Toro will have an opportunity to get everyday at-bats while Carlos Correa (back) and Aledmys Diaz (head) are sidelined.

Our Latest Stories