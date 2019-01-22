Astros' Abraham Toro: Invited to spring training

Toro was invited to the Astros' big-league camp Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Toro doesn't have a real chance to break camp with the Astros, as the 22-year-old still hasn't reached Triple-A. Across stops at High-A Buies Creek and Double-A Corpus Christi in 2018, the switch hitter slashed a combined .247/.345/.435 with 16 homers and eight steals in 133 games. Look for him to return to the upper minors to begin the 2019 campaign.

