Astros' Abraham Toro: Launches grand slam

Toro went 1-for-3 with a grand slam Friday against the Cardinals.

Toro piled on in the sixth inning with a grand slam to give the Astros a 7-2 lead. He's been impressive at the dish to this point, as he's now 10-for-32 with two homers, 12 RBI and seven runs scored.

Our Latest Stories
  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • usatsi-10380282-chris-taylor-dodgers-2017ws.jpg

    2019 Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, ranks

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...