Toro went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a walk and three runs Sunday in the Astros' 21-1 win over the Mariners.

While making his third straight start at third base, Toro turned in the most productive all-around line of his young MLB career. Toro's slash line now sits at .234/.345/.447 (115 wRC+) through 14 games, but he could still be at risk of losing out on work at the hot corner within the next few days if primary first baseman Yuli Gurriel (hamstring) re-enters the lineup. Gurriel's return would result in utility man Aledmys Diaz moving off first base and challenging Toro for work at third.