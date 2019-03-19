Astros' Abraham Toro: Sent to minor-league camp

Toro was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Toro had a good spring, hitting .313 with a pair of homers in 35 plate appearances. He still a year or two away from cracking the big-league roster, though, as he hit just .230/.317/.371 in 50 games for Double-A Corpus Christi last year.

Our Latest Stories