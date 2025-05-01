The Astros optioned Blubaugh to Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday.

With the Astros opting to skip Hayden Wesneski's turn through the rotation this week, Blubaugh was summoned from Triple-A on Wednesday to make a spot start in his MLB debut. The 24-year-old was the pitcher of record in Houston's 7-4 loss to Detroit, covering four innings and allowing seven runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out six. Wesneski is expected to return to action next week and Lance McCullers (forearm) is slated to come off the injured list and start Sunday against the White Sox, so the Astros didn't have room for Blubaugh in the rotation beyond Wednesday.