Astros' AJ Blubaugh: Slated for spot start
By RotoWire Staff
Blubaugh will start Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Blubaugh worked 3.1 frames during Tuesday's matchup against Toronto, so he should be able to provide some length in his upcoming start despite working only one inning Friday in Atlanta. He's made four appearances for Houston through the first few weeks of September, firing eight scoreless innings while striking out nine and walking three.