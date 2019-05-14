Reed (oblique) went 0-for-4 with Triple-A Round Rock on Monday and is now batting .130 (3-for-23) since his return from the 7-day injured list.

The oblique issue cost Reed close to three weeks and he's struggled since his activation, striking out nine times to raise his strikeout rate for the season to 38.9 percent. Last year, Reed fanned 23.7 percent of the time at the Triple-A level. He logged 141 plate appearances in the big leagues in 2016 but has played in all of three major-league games since. The 26-year-old's spot on Houston's 40-man roster seems tenuous.