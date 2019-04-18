Reed was placed on the minor-league injured list Wednesday with an oblique strain, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reed is off to a slow start with Triple-A Round Rock by slashing .163/.250/.209 with 19 strikeouts in 43 at-bats. The 25-year-old will be eligible to return April 24 but the severity of the injury is not known.

More News
Our Latest Stories