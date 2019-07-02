Reed was designated for assignment on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Once a very highly-rated prospect, the 26-year-old owns an ugly .153/.253/.244 slash line in 48 career big-league games. Only three of those games have come in the last three seasons. Another organization could take a chance on Reed in hopes that he could recapture some of what made him an exciting prospect years ago, but his 90 wRC+ for Triple-A Round Rock this year certainly doesn't help his case. He'll make way on the 40-man roster for Jose Urquidy, whose contract was selected in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories