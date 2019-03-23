Astros' AJ Reed: Sent to Triple-A
Reed was optioned to Triple-A on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Reed was always a long shot to break camp with the Astros, and he didn't help his case by hitting .167/.250/.333 with 14 strikeouts in 30 at-bats this spring. The 25-year-old has no clear path to playing time in Houston, so he'll continue to toil away in the minors for the time being.
