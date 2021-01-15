Diaz signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Astros on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
The two sides were able to settle on a figure for 2021 after the they were unable to reach an agreement for last season, which led to an arbitration case that was won by Diaz. The 30-year-old missed most of the 2020 campaign due to injury and had a .241/.254/.483 slash line in 59 plate appearances. He's mostly been a bench piece or injury replacement during his two seasons in Houston, but he could have a larger role in 2021 following the departures of George Springer and Michael Brantley.