Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Could get ABs at DH
Diaz is one of several options to get at-bats as Houston's designated hitter in 2019, Brian McTaggart of the Astros' official site reports.
Evan Gattis received the most DH plate appearances in 2018, but he's a free agent and unlikely to return. Houston had a .750 OPS as a team in the DH spot last year, which ranked 10th in the American League, so they could be in the market for a hitter. If they don't bring anyone in, the Astros have have in-house options and enough position versatility to cover the position. Diaz, who hit 18 home runs with a .756 OPS, is one of them. The Astros can also rotate Michael Brantley and Yuli Gurriel.
