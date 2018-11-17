Diaz was traded from the Blue Jays to the Astros in exchange for Trent Thornton on Saturday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Diaz appeared in 130 games for Toronto a season ago, slashing .263/.303/.453 while launching 18 home runs. He figures to serve as a utility infielder for the Astros during the upcoming campaign.

