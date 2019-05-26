Diaz will likely require a stint on the 10-day injured list after departing Sunday's game against Boston with left hamstring discomfort, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Diaz dealt with a hamstring issue nearly a week ago and it caused him to miss three games, so the Astros are expected to place him on the 10-day injured list in an effort to ensure the injury doesn't linger further into the season. Assuming Diaz does get sent to the shelf, look for Yuli Gurriel and Tony Kemp to benefit in terms of playing time.