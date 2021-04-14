Diaz will start at second base and bat second Wednesday against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With the Astros placing five position players on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday -- including three everyday players in Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman -- Diaz looks poised to handle an everyday role for time being. He'll be directly filling in for Altuve on Wednesday, though Diaz could shift over to third base if Altuve happens to beat Bregman back from the IL. The clear path to playing time in the short term along with the favorable lineup spot could make Diaz a decent speculative pickup in deeper leagues until Houston activates both Altuve and Bregman.