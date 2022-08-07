Diaz will start at second base and bat second in Sunday's game against the Guardians.

After a one-game absence due to a sore ring finger, Diaz checked back into the lineup for Saturday's 4-1 loss, going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles an an RBI. He'll make his second straight start in the middle infield, this time replacing a resting Jose Altuve after spelling Jeremy Pena on Saturday. Moving forward, Diaz is projected to see most of his playing time in left field while the Astros wait for Michael Brantley (shoulder) to return from the injured list.