Diaz entered Friday's game during the first inning after Jose Altuve was removed with left hamstring discomfort, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diaz replaced Altuve at second base and went 0-for-3 the rest of the way. The injury, which occurred when Altuve beat out an infield hit, is not considered serious, but it could lead to playing time for Diaz on Saturday and beyond depending on how careful the Astros want to be with Altuve.