Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Fills in for injured Gurrriel
Diaz started at first base in place of the injured Yuli Gurriel (elbow) and went 1-for-3 with a double in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jays.
Diaz was slated to start at third base but shifted across the diamond when Gurriel became a late scratch. This was his third start in the six games since Diaz was activated off the injured list last week.
