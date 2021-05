Diaz started at third base and went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Angels.

Diaz took over the hot corner for Alex Bregman, who was given the day off. His playing time dried up when a bunch of teammates returned to action after spending time in COVID-19 protocols. His start Tuesday was just the third in the last 10 games. For now, his value is tied to his versatility, having played all four infield positions and the two corner outfield slots.