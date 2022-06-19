Diaz is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diaz was removed from Saturday's game with left shoulder discomfort and will be sidelined for at least one contest. Mauricio Dubon will take over at shortstop for the Astros for the series finale versus Chicago. According to Rome, Diaz said he needs to meet with a doctor before a determination is made on whether he'll require an MRI, so the 31-year-old doesn't seem likely to be available off the bench Sunday.