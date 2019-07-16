Diaz (hamstring) went 1-for-4 with a run scored for Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Diaz played seven innings at second base in the first game of his rehab assignment, which is expected to last between four and seven games. Given that he's already had a setback, the Astros want to give him time in the minors to play multiple positions and test the hamstring. The biggest test Monday was scoring from second base on a double.

