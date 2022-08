Diaz is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Oakland.

Diaz has an .806 OPS in August but will sit for the second consecutive game Sunday. The 32-year-old may not be an everyday player down the stretch, but he should still see regular action, especially in left field, with Michael Brantley (shoulder) out for the season. Chas McCormick will start in left and bat seven in the series finale versus the A's.