Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Reaches base four times in blowout
Diaz went 2-for-4 with a double, two walks, two RBI and a run Sunday in the Astros' 21-1 win over the Mariners.
Diaz was one of seven Astros to produce multiple hits and contributed one of the team's franchise-record 11 two-baggers on the afternoon. The 29-year-old drew a second straight start at first base in the series finale, but he'll likely shift over to the hot corner within the next few days since Yuli Gurriel (hamstring) isn't expected to miss much more time.
