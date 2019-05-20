Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Remains out of lineup
Diaz (hamstring) is out of the lineup as expected Monday against the White Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Diaz has been battling a Grade 1 hamstring strain since Friday. Tony Kemp gets the start at second base in his absence.
