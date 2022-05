Diaz is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Boston, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Jeremy Pena (knee) remains on the bench for the fourth game in a row, but Diaz will take a seat in favor of the newly-acquired Mauricio Dubon after starting at shortstop in each of the Astros' three contests over the weekend. Diaz, who recently overcame a nagging undisclosed injury of his own, went 4-for13 with a run and an RBI during the Astros' series victory in Washington.