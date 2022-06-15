Diaz will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

He'll pick up his second start in a row and looks primed to serve as the Astros' everyday shortstop after star rookie Jeremy Pena (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Over 119 plate appearances on the season, Diaz has hit .214 with three home runs and no stolen bases, so his fantasy upside isn't especially high even while he remains part of a potent Houston lineup.