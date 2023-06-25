Bregman went 2-for-5 with a grand slam home run and a double in a loss to the Dodgers on Saturday.

Bregman served up the biggest blow in Houston's five-run fifth inning when he belted a grand slam to left field off rookie hurler Bobby Miller. It was his second homer in his past four contests and extended a hot six-game stretch during which the third baseman has slashed .417/.481/.833 with two long balls, nine RBI and a stolen base. Bregman's .249/.344/.410 slash line on the season remains subpar by his standards, but he's showing signs of heating up.