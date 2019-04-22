Astros' Alex Bregman: Clubs fourth home run

Bregman went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, two runs scored and two walks in Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Rangers.

Bregman crushed his third homer in the last five games after hitting just one in the first 14 games of 2019. It took him over 200 plate appearances to reach four long balls last season. The 25-year-old infielder owns a .318/.432/.561 slash line in 81 plate appearances this season.