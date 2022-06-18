Bregman went 1-for-3 with a homer, two RBI and three runs scored in Friday's win over the White Sox.

Bregman launched a two-run blast to center in the top of the first to give the Astros an early lead. He picked up two more runs in the sixth inning, scoring once on a throwing error and again on a Yordan Alvarez homer. Hopefully for Bregman, the Astros and fantasy managers this was a sign of things to come, as it was his first home run since May 23. The third baseman is slashing just .180/.305/.300 this month.