Bregman went 2-for-4 with a solo homer while knocking in two and scoring twice in Thursday's victory over the Athletics.

Bregman smashed a solo shot in the eighth inning following teammate Michael Brantley's homer in the prior at-bat. The 27-year-old slashed .242/.350/.451 in 2020 and looks to return to his 2019 form where he was runner-up in MVP voting.