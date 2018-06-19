Astros' Alex Bregman: Delivers team's 12th straight win

Bregman went 1-for-5 with a two-run double in Monday's 5-4 win over the Rays.

Bregman did little against a string of Tampa Bay relievers until the ninth inning, when he delivered a walkoff double to give Houston its 12th consecutive victory. The 24-year-old third baseman has made a habit of big hits lately, collecting an extra-base hit in each of the last four games along with seven RBI.

