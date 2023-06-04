Bregman went 1-for-1 with a grand slam in Saturday's 9-6 win against the Angels.
Los Angeles pitchers didn't give Bregman much of a chance to swing the bat as 16 of the 17 pitches thrown to him on his four walks were out of the strike zone, but he maximized his production on the one ball he put into play, blasting a grand slam to left field in the fourth inning. Per Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle, this was the second time in Bregman's career that he has drawn four walks in one game, and the grand slam was his fifth as a major-leaguer. The third baseman is swinging a hot bat, compiling a 10-game hitting streak during which he is batting .417 (15-for-36) with two homers, 13 RBI and a 6:4 BB:K.