Astros' Alex Bregman: Drives in three in Friday's win

Bregman went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's victory over the Red Sox.

The young infielder provided all the offense for Houston in this one, as his RBI single in the third and his two-run shot in the fifth were enough to outpace the stymied Red Sox offense. Bregman has a 1.275 OPS during his current seven-game hit streak and now holds a .287/.355/.480 slash line on the season.