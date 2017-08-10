Astros' Alex Bregman: Dropped to seventh in order
Bregman went 2-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the White Sox.
Bregman's hot bat had him batting up the order the last week or so, but he was dropped to seventh to clear the way for the returning George Springer. The 23-year-old right-hander continues to rake, raising his season average to .276, its highest since Opening Day.
