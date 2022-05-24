Bregman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Guardians.
Bregman took Triston McKenzie deep for a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh inning, providing all the offense for the Astros in the contest. The long ball was his sixth of the year and first since May 8, ending a 12-game homerless streak. Bregman has batted just .161 with two extra-base hits and three RBI over his last nine contests. The third baseman has yet to find his stride this season, producing a disappointing .229/.349/.424 slash line over 144 at-bats.